Iran’s late president was very sensitive to the border issues related to Armenia -Ali Khamenei

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. In his meeting with the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said that Iran's late President Ebrahim Raisi had been very sensitive to the border issues related to Armenia.

“Our late president was very sensitive to the border issues related to Armenia, and these sensitivities and cares should still be taken into account. We should be able to secure our interests,” IRNA quoted Ayatollah Khamenei as saying.

The Supreme Leader highlighted the historical-geographic similarities and common interests of Iran and Armenia and added that Iran's policy of expanding relations with Armenia will continue under the guidance of Iranian Vice President Mohammad Mokhbar.

For his part, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said: "We were shocked to hear the news of the death of the President and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran and his entourage in an air crash.

"We are sure that under your leadership, there will be no disturbance in Iran's affairs," reports IRNA.