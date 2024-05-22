Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with the acting president of Iran

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with Acting President of Iran Mohammad Mokhber in Tehran.

Nikol Pashinyan expressed condolences to the acting President of Iran, vice-presidents, members of the government and the entire Iranian people in connection with the death of the President of the Iranian Republic, Foreign Minister and those accompanying them, reported the Prime Minister's Office.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the deaths of Ebrahim Raisi and Hossein Amir-Abdollahian were a great tragedy. Armenia and the Armenian people mourn and share the pain of the people of friendly Iran.

Nikol Pashinyan emphasized that he and Ebrahim Raisi were connected not only by partnership but also by warm friendship, which positively influenced Armenian-Iranian relations. The Prime Minister expressed hope that the programs outlined with Ebrahim Raisi will be implemented and that positive relations between the two countries will continue.

The acting President of Iran noted that the presence of the Prime Minister of Armenia gives them strength in these difficult days. According to him, the disaster shocked the entire people of Iran, and he appreciates that friendly Armenia today shares their grief.

Mohammad Mokhber assured that all the programs outlined by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia with Ebrahim Raisi, aimed at developing Armenian-Iranian relations, will be long-lasting.

On May 22, the Prime Minister of Armenia will participate in the official ceremony to pay tribute and offer condolences for the President of the Republic of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir Abdollahian, and their companions in Tehran, as informed by the Prime Minister's office.