Norway recognizes Palestinian state

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. The Norwegian government officially recognizes Palestine as a state, stated in the message published on the website of the Norwegian government.

The Norwegian Government has decided that Norway will recognize Palestine as a state. In the midst of a war, with tens of thousands killed and injured, we must keep alive the only alternative that offers a political solution for Israelis and Palestinians alike: Two states, living side by side, in peace and security,’ said Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

It is noted that the decision comes into force on May 28.