Moldova signs security and defence partnership with EU

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. Moldova has signed a security and defence partnership with the European Union, the first country to make such a deal with the bloc, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

“Moldova is the first country to sign a Security & Defence Partnership with the EU. This partnership will enhance the country's resilience. It will allow to jointly address common security challenges, make our engagement more effective and explore new areas of cooperation,” Borrell wrote on X social media platform.

According to Reuters, in March, Moldova’s pro-European President Maia Sandu signed a defence cooperation accord with France, warning that Russia was renewing efforts to destabilise Moldova.