One dead, more than 30 injured as London-Singapore flight hit by turbulence

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. One passenger has been killed and more than 30 others injured on a Singapore Airlines flight from London to Singapore hit by severe turbulence, BBC reports.

The Singapore-bound Boeing 777-300ER was diverted to Bangkok and landed at 15:45 local (08:00 GMT), the report adds.

The aircraft was carrying a total of 211 passengers and 18 crew, the airline said in a statement.

"Singapore Airlines offers its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased," it said.