Iranologist foresees no major changes in Armenian-Iranian relations after tragic death of Iranian President

YEREVAN, 20 MAY, ARMENPRESS. Despite the fact that during the administration of President Ebrahim Raisi, the Armenian-Iranian relations had much deeper cooperation, the foreign and domestic policies of the Islamic Republic of Iran were developed with the consent and approval of the spiritual leader of the country.

Iranologist Gohar Iskandaryan expressed such an opinion in an interview with Armenpress, characterizing Armenian-Iranian relations during the administration of President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi. Iskandaryan also discussed future possible developments and expectations regarding the relations between the two countries following the death of President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a helicopter accident.

The Iranian expert considered it necessary to note that President Raisi governed during the most difficult period in terms of regional security.

"After the recent Artsakh war, the Iranian President engaged in establishing peace in the region, raising both Armenian and Iranian interests, which coincided closely. We remember very well that it was Ebrahim Raisi, the spiritual leader of Iran, as well as Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who clearly stated that the border between Iran and Armenia is a historical one. They noted that the Iranian side will not accept any changes to historical borders in the region, as it is their red line," said Gohar Iskandaryan.

She regretfully noted that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi hadn't visited Armenia, but she reminded that nevertheless, he had met several times with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at various international forums, during which the Iranian side had repeatedly affirmed its commitment to its policy.

"Here we must also note one very important aspect. During Raisi's administration, Armenian-Iranian economic cooperation developed significantly. In other words, there was an increase from the previous level, and active cooperation between Iran and Armenia in the economic sphere was evident. It became known that a second bridge was also being built between Armenia and Iran to increase trade turnover between the parties. It was during Mr. Raisi's administration that the policy of Armenia joining the North-South project gained new momentum," said Iskandaryan, speaking about Armenian-Iranian economic relations.

She drew attention to the important fact that the Republic of Iran has repeatedly stated that Armenia should play a key role in both the North-South project and the project to connect the Persian Gulf to the Black Sea.

"We clearly saw that the current government of Iran understood very well that changes were taking place in the region after the recent Artsakh war and there was an attempt to diminish the positions of both Iran and Armenia in the region, disregarding the interests of both countries. Therefore, in assessing the situation very soberly, a decision was made to further strengthen Armenian-Iranian relations," said Iskandaryan.

Referring to the internal political processes expected in Iran after the tragic death of Ebrahim Raisi, the Iranologist detailed that according to Article 131 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which is specifically provided for in the case of the death of the President of Iran or his long-term illness, the country's governing process is taken over by the first vice president.

David Mamyan