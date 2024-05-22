Armenian President conveys condolences to government and people of Iran

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan conveyed his condolences to the government and people of Iran following the tragic helicopter accident that claimed the lives of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran and his accompanying staff.

“Deeply shocked by the devastating news of helicopter crash, which claimed lives of Iran Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian, other officials. My sincerest condolences to Government and friendly people of Iran. We share the grief of the people of Iran and wish fortitude and endurance at this tough time, Khachaturyan noted in a post on X's microblog.

As earlier reported the helicopter carrying President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi crashed during landing in Iran's East Azerbaijan province. The incident occurred as the president was returning from the opening ceremony of a reservoir on the Iran-Azerbaijan border, accompanied by Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other officials. Tragically, none of the occupants survived the crash.

According to the constitution of Iran, in the event of the death of the president, the duties of the president will be temporarily assumed by the first vice president of the country, Mohammad Mokhber, until the elections are held.