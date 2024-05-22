Armenian chess players continue competing at Sharjah International Tournament

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. Chess players representing Armenia continue their performances at the Sharjah chess tournament.

In the 6th round of the 7th Sharjah Masters 2024 international tournament in the UAE, representatives of Armenia Shant Sargsyan and Manuel Petrosyan ended their matches in a draw. Hayk Martirosyan lost, Samvel Ter-Sahakyan won.

Among the representatives of Armenia, Samvel Ter-Sahakyan has 3.5 points, while the leader is a participant from India with 5 points.

The international tournament in Sharjah is held in the Swiss format and consists of 9 rounds. 88 chess players take part in the Masters tournament.