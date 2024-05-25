Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   25 May 2024

12 killed in lightning strikes in India

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. At least 12 people were killed and several others injured due to lightning in India, reported Xinhua.

There are deaths in a rural area of ​​Malda district, about 327 km north of Kolkata, when residents were working in the fields.

In India, the number of people killed by lightning reaches about a thousand every year.








