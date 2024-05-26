Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   26 May 2024

Armenian Chess Players Draw Matches in Sharjah Tournament

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. Chess players representing Armenia continue their performances at the Sharjah chess tournament.

Armenian representatives Shant Sargsyan, Manuel Petrosyan, Hayk Martirosyan and Samvel Ter-Sahakyan ended their matches in a draw in the 3rd round of the 7th Sharjah Masters 2024 international tournament in the UAE.

The international tournament in Sharjah is held in the Swiss format and consists of 9 rounds. 88 chess players take part in the Masters tournament.








