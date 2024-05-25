Israeli tank fire kills 5 IDF soldiers in north Gaza

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. Israel's military says five soldiers have been killed by Israeli tank fire in northern Gaza, in one of the deadliest incidents of its kind since the war against Hamas began in October, BBC reports.

An initial probe found that two tanks in the area fired two shells at a building in Jabalia refugee camp where the troops had gathered. Troops went back into the area this week after previously pulling out, saying Hamas had regrouped there.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said five soldiers serving in the 202nd Battalion of the Paratroopers Brigade were killed in Jabalia camp on Wednesday evening "as a result of fire by our forces".

"From the initial investigation... it appears that the tank fighters, from the ultra-Orthodox paratrooper company Hetz, identified a gun barrel coming out of one of the windows in the building, and directed each other to shoot at the building," BBC reports citing a statement by the IDF.

Seven other soldiers were wounded by the tank fire, three of them seriously.

The deaths increased to 278 the number of Israeli soldiers killed since the start of the ground offensive in Gaza on 27 October. The report adds that according to the IDF website, 44 of the soldiers killed in Gaza as of Wednesday - 15% of the total - died as a result of what the IDF describes as "operational accidents".

Another 348 troops were among the 1,200 people killed in Hamas's unprecedented cross-border attack on southern Israel on 7 October, which triggered the war. Some were also taken back to Gaza as hostages.

More than 35,270 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since then, according to the territory's Hamas-run health ministry.