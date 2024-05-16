New Caledonia riots continue, France declares state of emergency

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. New Caledonia's Pacific neighbours called for de-escalation and a return to dialogue between France and the island territory's political parties, after a third night of violent riots that have killed four people and led to hundreds of arrests, Reuters reports.

France declared a state of emergency in New Caledonia, giving authorities additional powers to ban gatherings and forbid people from moving around the island.

Rioting broke out over a new bill, adopted by lawmakers in Paris on Tuesday, that will let French residents who have lived in New Caledonia for 10 years vote in provincial elections - a move some local leaders fear will dilute the indigenous Kanak vote, the report adds.

New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters called for all sides to de-escalate a situation that was "of serious concern across the Pacific Islands region".

Vanuatu's prime minister, Charlot Salwai said the indiscriminate destruction of property would affect New Caledonia's economy in a big way and have a cascading effect on the lives of all New Caledonians, including Kanaks.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong called for calm and said Australia supported discussions between all parties.

According to the report, in three municipalities on the French-ruled island, gendarmes faced about 5,000 rioters, including between 3,000 and 4,000 in Noumea. Two hundred people have been arrested, and 64 gendarmes and police injured.

Main and secondary roads in Noumea were blocked by barricades, cars were set on fire.

Three young Kanak have died in the riots, and a 24-year-old police official died of a gunshot wound.

Police reinforcements adding 500 officers to the 1,800 usually present on the island have been sent after rioters torched vehicles and businesses, and looted stores, the report adds.

France has deployed troops to New Caledonia's ports and international airport.