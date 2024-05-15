Blinken, guitar in hand, sings ‘Rockin’ in the Free World’ in Kyiv bar 

YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday took the stage at a bar in Ukraine's capital to play guitar and sing Neil Young's 1989 hit "Rockin' in the Free World" with a local band, Fox News reports.

The jam session came after Blinken spent a day meeting with senior officials, civil society figures and university students. Blinken assured Ukrainians on his visit that they are not alone and that billions of dollars in American military aid on its way will make a "real difference" on the battlefield.