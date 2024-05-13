Argentina sees efforts of Armenia in establishing peace in the South Caucasus

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. On May 13, the Armenia National Assembly President Alen Simonyan received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Argentine Republic to the Republic of Armenia Rafael Enrique Gonzalez Aleman.

Congratulating the Ambassador on the occasion of his appointment, Alen Simonyan wished Rafael Enrique Gonzalez Aleman success in the implementation of the assumed high mission and expressed conviction that it will promote the rapprochement and strengthening of the relations between Armenia and Argentina, reported National Assembly.

“I am glad to record that there is a high level of political dialogue between Armenia and Argentina. An atmosphere of mutual respect and trust is formed between our countries, and Armenia is interested in deepening relations with Argentina in all directions,” the Head of Parliament noted.

Rafael Enrique Gonzalez Aleman documented about the old friendly relations between two countries, highlighting the role of the Armenian community of Argentina in the cultural and public life of the Argentine Republic.

Touching upon the Armenia-Argentina inter-parliamentary relations, the interlocutors highlighted the role of the Friendship Groups and bilateral visits in the development of interaction of two countries.

At the meeting the security situation in the South Caucasus and the settlement process of the Armenia-Azerbaijan relations were discussed.

Alen Simonyan noted that Armenia does its best for the establishment of peace in the region and relies on all international partners’ support in this issue.

“Argentina sees the efforts of the Republic of Armenia in establishing peace in the South Caucasus. We certainly support this process, and we hope that it will be implemented soon,” the Ambassador mentioned.