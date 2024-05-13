Armenian Prime Minister and OSCE Chairman-in-Office discuss South Caucasus developments

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Ministe Nikol Pashinyan received a delegation led by the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Malta Ian Borg.

The Prime Minister welcomed Mr. Borg's visit to Armenia.

Nikol Pashinyan and Ian Borg discussed issues related to cooperation between the Armenian government and the OSCE. They exchanged ideas on developments in the South Caucasus, with the Prime Minister referring to the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, reported the Prime Minister’s Office.

Jan Borge emphasized the organization's commitment to facilitating and promoting sustainable peace and conflict resolution throughout the OSCE region, and the effective use of the organization's tools in accordance with the OSCE mandate in order to ensure regional stability and security.

The discussion focused on multifaceted cooperation and the further development of relations between Armenia and Malta. They emphasized the importance of high-level mutual visits between the two countries.