Eurovision Grand Final: Armenia’s Ladaniva to perform number 19

YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS.  The Grand Final of Eurovision 2024 has started in Malmö, Sweden. 

The representative of Armenia, the group "Ladaniva" will perform the song Jako under the number 19.

The running order of the Eurovision Grand Final is as follows: Sweden, Ukraine, Germany, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Israel, Lithuania, Spain, Estonia, Ireland, Latvia, Greece, United Kingdom, Norway, Italy, Serbia, Finland, Portugal, Armenia, Cyprus, Switzerland, Slovenia, Croatia, Georgia, France and Austria.








