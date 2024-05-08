Hayk Martirosyan and Samvel Ter-Sahakyan victory in 4th round of Dubai tournament
YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Chess players representing Armenia in the international tournament in Dubai continue their performances.
Hayk Martirosyan and Samvel Ter-Sahakyan celebrated victory in the 4th round of the Masters tournament. The point was shared by Shant Sargsyan, Erik Gasparyan, Hovik Hayrapetyan.
Shant Sargsyan and Hayk Martirosyan have 3 points, Samvel Ter-Sahakyan has 2.5 points.
The Dubai Police Global CHESS Challenge is held in the Swiss format. It started on May 3rd and will end on May 13th.
