Hayk Martirosyan and Samvel Ter-Sahakyan victory in 4th round of Dubai tournament

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Chess players representing Armenia in the international tournament in Dubai continue their performances.

Hayk Martirosyan and Samvel Ter-Sahakyan celebrated victory in the 4th round of the Masters tournament. The point was shared by Shant Sargsyan, Erik Gasparyan, Hovik Hayrapetyan.

Shant Sargsyan and Hayk Martirosyan have 3 points, Samvel Ter-Sahakyan has 2.5 points.

The Dubai Police Global CHESS Challenge is held in the Swiss format. It started on May 3rd and will end on May 13th.