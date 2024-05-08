YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. The return matches of the semi-finals have started in the Football Champions League.

Paris Saint-Germain, the French champion, hosted Borussia Dortmund in Paris. In their first leg, the German team won by a narrow margin.

In the second leg, just like in the first, Borussia Dortmund won Paris Saint-Germain by only one goal.

Mats Hummels stood out in the "Bees" team.

Borussia Dortmund reach Champions League final. The match between Real and Bayern Munich will take place on May 8. The first match between these clubs ended in a draw with a score of 2-2.

The final of the Champions League 2023-2024 season will take place in London on June 1.