Prime Minister claims all referendums on Armenian Constitution were falsified

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. The issue of the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia is an internal matter of the Republic of Armenia, said the Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during Tuesday's press conference.



The Constitution of the Republic of Armenia does not hinder the fulfillment of any external obligations, and we have already an agreed upon article in the peace treaty stating that none of the parties can refer to its legislation as a reason for not fulfilling the obligations arising from the treaty," the Prime Minister added.



According to him, the goal of shaping the agenda of the new constitution is to establish justice based on laws passed through popular consensus.



"Today, as Prime Minister, I am addressing a fundamental issue. I observe that the public perceives the legal system of the Republic of Armenia as something foreign because people do not feel that the rules for living in the Republic of Armenia have been decided by themselves.



And I have thought for a long time in this direction and come to the conclusion that according to the deep understanding of the people, all referendums related to the constitution of the Republic of Armenia were falsified. They did not vote in favor of that constitution; they has no organic connection with that constitution, and therefore, that is the reason of that alienation," concluded Pashinyan.