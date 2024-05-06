Death toll from Brazil rainfall rises to 78

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. The death toll from heavy rains that have caused flooding in Brazil's southern state of Rio Grande do Sul has risen to at least 78, local authorities said on Sunday, with more than 115,000 people displaced, Reuters reports.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva arrived in Rio Grande do Sul on Sunday morning with most members of his cabinet to discuss rescue and reconstruction efforts with local authorities, the report adds.

The death toll could still substantially increase as 105 people were reported missing on Sunday, up from about 70 the prior day, according to the state civil defense authority․

Flooding from storms in the past few days has affected more than two thirds of the nearly 500 cities in the state, leaving more than 115,000 people displaced, according to authorities.

More than 400,000 people were without power on Sunday evening, while nearly a third of the state's population was without water, authorities said.

The state capital Porto Alegre's international airport has suspended all flights since Friday.