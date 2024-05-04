Prime Minister chairs discussion on water sector issues and solutions

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. A consultation was held in the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, during which issues concerning the water sector were discussed.

During the consultation, the distribution within the water sector, the implemented policy, issues related to Lake Sevan, the Ararat artesian basin, the protection of water resources, and problems related to drinking and irrigation water supplies were discussed, the PM's office said.

According to the source, an exchange of ideas took place, during which various observations related to the existing problems were presented. The designation and implementation of comprehensive steps for the efficient use of water resources, the reduction of losses, the formation of a financial scheme for the system, and the resolution of other issues were highlighted.

In this context, Prime Minister Pashinyan instructed to form an interdepartmental working group, which will address the steps to solve the existing problems in the water sector and present an annual action plan.