Eurovision 2024: Armenia's Ladaniva holds second rehearsal

YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS.  Armenia’s Ladaniva held the second rehearsal at Malmö Arena today.

The grand final of Eurovision 2024 will take place in the Malmö Arena on Saturday 11 May with semi-finals on Tuesday 7 and Thursday 9 May.

