YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. Davit Martirosyan, the Secretary General of "Pyunik" FC and a sports journalist, has passed away prematurely, "Pyunik" FC has released a statement.

"With deep sadness, we inform that Davit Martirosyan, Secretary General of "Pyunik" FC, has passed away.

David was widely respected in our football community, known for his boundless kindness and unwavering dedication to his beloved profession.

The entire staff of "Pyunik" FC expresses its deep condolences and support to the relatives and friends of Davit Martirosyan.

"May you rest in the light, our dear David," expresses the condolence message from the club.

Davit Martirosyan is the son of sports journalist Ashot Martirosyan and the grandson of sports commentator Suren Baghdasaryan.