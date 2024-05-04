Armenian, Serbian Foreign Ministers address regional issues

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ararat Mirzoyan, had a telephone conversation on Thursday with the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia, Ivica Dačić.

According to the foreign ministry, they discussed issues related to the bilateral agenda aimed at developing political dialogue and cooperation in areas of mutual interest. Both sides emphasized the importance of high-level mutual visits and periodic consultations for this purpose.

According to the source, the interlocutors exchanged ideas on issues related to the multilateral agenda.

It is noted that the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Serbia also addressed the regional issues.

Foreign Minister Mirzoyan emphasized the importance of achieving lasting peace in the South Caucasus and regulating relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. This includes the unconditional respect for the principle of territorial integrity in the delimitation process, as well as the importance of adhering to the Declaration of Alma-Ata of 1991.