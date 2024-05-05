Rishi Sunak promises UK’s largest ever military support package for Ukraine

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has promised UK’s largest ever military support package for Ukraine, the Guardian reports.

According to the report, the package includes 60 boats with offshore raiding craft and dive boats; more than 1,600 strike and air defence missiles; more than 400 vehicles, including 160 protected mobility “Husky” vehicles and 162 armoured vehicles; nearly 4m rounds of small arms ammunition; as well as an additional £500m in military funding, taking the total to £3bn this financial year.

The UK’s £500m additional funding, which officials said would come from Treasury reserves, will be used to deliver ammunition, air defence, UK-built drones and engineering support to the Ukrainian frontline.

The British prime minister announced this package ahead of his visit to Poland on Tuesday where he will discuss European security and the threat from Russia with the Polish leader, Donald Tusk, and the Nato secretary-general, Jens Stoltenberg, before travelling to Germany to meet the chancellor, Olaf Scholz.