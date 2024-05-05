110,000 evacuated from massive China floods

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. Authorities have evacuated 110,000 people from their homes in Guangdong, as days of heavy rain caused massive flooding in China's most populous province, BBC reports.

Four people have died so far, while 10 have gone missing, according to state media.

Several major rivers have burst their banks. Much of Guangdong is part of the low-lying Pearl River delta, which is prone to floods due to the rise in sea levels and storm surges. The delta is a major manufacturing base in China and one of the country’s most densely-populated regions, with Guangdong alone home to around 127 million people, the report adds.

Provincial capital Guangzhou as well as smaller cities Shaoguan and Heyuan were among the worst hit. Across the province about 1.16 million households lost power over the weekend, but 80% had their electricity restored by Sunday night.

According to BBC, flights have been cancelled and delayed at Baiyun International Airport in Guangzhou due to continuous rain, while schools have been ordered shut in at least three cities. Dozens of homes across the province have either collapsed or have been severely damaged, with authorities estimating a direct economic loss of nearly 140.6m yuan ($19.8m).

China's meteorological authorities have warned that heavy rains will continue in Guangdong and coastal areas of neighbouring Fujian until at least Tuesday.