Document published in the Azerbaijani media about the Brussels meeting is fake - Armenian Foreign Ministry

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. The document published in the Azerbaijani media is fake, such issues were not on the agenda of the Brussels meeting, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ani Badalyan said in response to media inquiries.

Question. Various conspiratorial news is spreading in the media regarding the Armenia-EU-USA high-level meeting which took place in Brussels on April 5. Recently the Azerbaijani media published a document allegedly agreed upon in Brussels on April 5. What are your thoughts on this matter?

Answer. In fact, the meeting held in Brussels was focused on the resilience of Armenia and the diversification of its economy. Too much has been unnecessarily voiced around this topic, and it does not correspond to reality. The document published in the Azerbaijani media is fake, such issues were not on the agenda of the Brussels meeting.

The complete agenda of the topics discussed in Brussels is set out in the joint press release distributed following the meeting. Any statement made outside the agenda of the press release is false. There was no hidden agenda at the Brussels meeting.

The Brussels process has been completely transparent and will remain so.