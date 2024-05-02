Inter 2-2 Cagliari:  Mkhitaryan took part in the game

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. "Inter" hosted "Cagliari" in the 32nd round of the Italian football championship.

The match in Milan ended in a draw with a score of 2:2. Marcus Thuram and Hakan Çalhanoğlu stood out for Inter, while Eldor Shomurodov and Nicolas Viola from "Cagliari" also distinguished themselves.

Former Armenian national team captain Henrikh Mkhitaryan was in the starting line-up for "Inter" but was substituted in the 65th minute.

Even after this round, "Inter" lead the current Serie A standings, with 83 points.