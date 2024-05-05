Kazakhstan calls off Astana International Forum

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has canceled Astana International Forum on June 13-14, the press service of the Kazakhstan President said.



Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, due to the unprecedented flooding in the country and the need to save financial resources to eliminate the consequences of large-scale destruction and provide assistance to citizens, has decided to cancel the Astana International Forum, his office said.



Tokayev expressed the hope that the invited participants of the event would take this decision with understanding.

According to information, the Astana International Forum will resume work in 2025.