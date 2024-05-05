Biden considered the possible collapse of NATO a disaster

YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. The possibility of the beginning of the collapse of NATO would be a disaster for the United States, the European Union and the whole world, the US President Joe Biden stated.

"The worst thing that can be imagined is the beginning of the collapse of NATO, it would be a disaster for the United States, for Europe and the whole world," RIA Novosti quoted him as saying.

Biden recalled how the United States and its allies successfully expanded the Alliance.

Biden noted that w Sweden and Finland joining, they secured an additional "two thousand miles of border."

''We are talking about the NATO countries that border Russia,'' the US President Joe Biden stated.