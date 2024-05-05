Hamas told no progress made at Cairo ceasefire talks – Reuters

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. A Hamas official told Reuters on Monday that no progress was made at a new round of Gaza ceasefire talks in Cairo also attended by delegations from Israel, Qatar and the United States.

"There is no change in the position of the occupation and therefore, there is nothing new in the Cairo talks," the Hamas official, who asked not to be named, told Reuters.

"There is no progress yet," he added.

Earlier on Monday, Egypt's state-affiliated Al-Qahera News TV channel quoted a senior Egyptian source as saying progress had been made in the talks, after a deal was reached among participating delegations on issues under discussion, the report adds.

According to Reuters, Israel and Hamas, at war in the Gaza Strip since October, have failed so far to resolve disagreements over their main demands. Hamas wants an end to Israel's offensive and a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, while Israel wants a deal to free hostages held by Hamas in exchange for a number of Palestinians in its jails without a commitment to end the war.

The war began after Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel killed 1,200 people, according to Israeli tallies, prompting an Israeli invasion that has laid waste to much of the densely populated territory and displaced most of its 2.3 million people. More than 33,100 Palestinians have died, according to the health ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza.