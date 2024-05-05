91 killed as boat sinks off Mozambique coast

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. The converted fishing boat, carrying about 130 people, ran into trouble as it tried to reach an island off Nampula province, France24 reports citing officials.

"Because the boat was overcrowded and unsuited to carry passengers it ended up sinking. There are 91 people who lost their lives," said Nampula's secretary of state Jaime Neto, adding there were many children among the victims.

Most passengers were trying to escape the mainland because of a panic caused by disinformation about cholera, Neto said.

Rescuers had found five survivors and were searching for more, but sea conditions were making the operation difficult, the report adds. An investigative team is working to find out the causes of the boat disaster.