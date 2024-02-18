Minister Suren Papikyan, Lithuanian counterpart discuss bilateral issues

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. On February 17, in the framework of the working visit to the Federal Republic of Germany in the delegation led by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Defense Minister Suren Papikyan held a meeting with Lithuania's Minister of National Defense Arvydas Anušauskas, the Armenian Defense Ministry reported.

According to the source, the discussion focused on the current state and future prospects of cooperation between both countries. Several agreements were reached to enhance collaboration, particularly within the European Union and NATO frameworks.

Additionally, the ministers addressed various bilateral matters, including regional security issues.