Blinken commends productive talks with Pashinyan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has lauded his meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Munich as productive.

"Had a productive conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan today on how we can support the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan and ways we can continue to strengthen our bilateral relationship," he posted on X.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.