Pashinyan-Scholz-Aliyev tripartite meeting results in agreement to continue working on peace treaty

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. At the tripartite meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the process of regulating Armenia-Azerbaijan relations and steps aimed at ensuring peace and stability in the region were discussed, the press service of the Government of the Republic of Armenia said.

It was agreed to continue the work on the peace treaty.

The tripartite meeting took place within the framework of the Munich Security Conference.