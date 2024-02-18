Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   18 February 2024

Pashinyan-Scholz-Aliyev tripartite meeting ended

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. The Pashinyan-Scholz-Aliyev tripartite meeting has ended in Munich.

 The meeting took place within the framework of the Munich Security Conference.

Azerbaijani media is reporting on the bilateral meeting currently being held between Pashinyan and Aliyev.








