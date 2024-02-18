US highly values Armenia's commitment to a dignified and stable peace – Blinken

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. The United States of America highly values Armenia's commitment to a dignified and sustainable peace.



U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said this during the meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.



"Armenia is a highly valued partner in the United States and we appreciate its commitment to achieving a dignified and lasting peace," said Blinken.



Bliken stated that in addition to discussing and working towards it, they are also working on strengthening relations between the two countries across various fields.



U.S. Secretary of State expressed his intention to discuss those matters with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.