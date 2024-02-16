Armenia’s strong commitment to achieving peace should be seen as part of collective vision of the European family – FM

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. In these challenging times, marked by unprecedented global uncertainties, Armenia’s strong commitment to achieving peace and stability in our region should be seen not only as a prerequisite for the prosperity of our own citizens, but also as part of the collective vision of the European family aimed at promoting such shared values as democracy, the rule of law and the protection of human rights. And, on this important path the genuine cooperation with like-minded partners is an invaluable asset, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said on February 14 at the official opening ceremony of the office of Armenia in Luxembourg. Xavier Bettel, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Luxembourg also attended the meeting.

According to the readout issued by the foreign ministry, in his remarks Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan noted:

"Your excellency Minister Bettel, Dear Xavier,

Excellencies,

Ladies and gentlemen,

Dear guests,

I am happy to be back to Luxembourg exactly two years after my first visit in 2022։ while we have already developed strong political dialogue and cooperation, today we are here for an occasion which means beginning of a new chapter in the relations between our two friendly countries.

The establishment of a resident diplomatic presence of Armenia in Luxembourg is an expression of our commitment to fostering closer relations and effectively advancing our multi-faceted cooperation. My Government's decision to establish a resident diplomatic presence is also a tribute to the values we share and the valuable support we have received from Luxembourg in recent years.

It is important to note that Armenia and Luxembourg share historical parallels characterized by remarkable resilience and determination. Luxembourg has managed to successfully overcome hardships, showing that even in the face of adversity, a small nation can carve its path to peace and prosperity.

In these challenging times, marked by unprecedented global uncertainties, Armenia’s strong commitment to achieving peace and stability in our region should be seen not only as a prerequisite for the prosperity of our own citizens, but also as part of the collective vision of the European family aimed at promoting such shared values as democracy, the rule of law and the protection of human rights. And, on this important path the genuine cooperation with like-minded partners is an invaluable asset.

So let us work together towards the realization of common objectives: because alone we can do so little, while together we can do so much.

Once again, I would like to congratulate all of us on this very special occasion.

Thank you".