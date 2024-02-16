Malkhas Amoyan defeats Turkish wrestler becoming three-time European champion

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Member of the Armenian Greco-Roman wrestling team, Malkhas Amoyan has won the title of European champion for the third time at the European Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships held in the Romanian capital, Bucharest.

Malkhas Amoyan competed against Turkish wrestler Emre Basar in the final of the 77 kg weight category of the European Greco-Roman Wrestling Championship. Amoyan secured the European gold medal for the third time with a 7:0 victory over his opponent.