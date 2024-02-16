Azerbaijani gunfire kills 2 Armenian soldiers near border

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani forces on early morning Tuesday opened small arms fire at Armenian military positions in the Nerkin Hand section in Syunik Province, killing two Armenian servicemen and wounding others, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

The Defense Ministry did not specify the number of wounded troops.

“As a result of the Azerbaijani armed forces firing towards Nerkin Hand, the Armenian side has, according to preliminary information, reported 2 killed in action and wounded. The Ministry of Defense will issue an additional statement,” the Defense Ministry said.

The Azeri forces started firing at Armenian positions near Nerkin Hand at 05:30, February 13.