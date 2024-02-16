Armenia, Hungary to develop healthcare cooperation

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and Hungary are developing an agreement on healthcare cooperation, Minister of Healthcare Anahit Avanesyan has said.

Avanesyan visited Hungary February 5-7 as part of President Vahagn Khachaturyan’s delegation.

In Budapest, Avanesyan met with Minister of Interior Sándor Pintér to discuss partnership and prospects of signing a memorandum of cooperation.

“During the meeting with my counterpart we discussed all the issues of mutual interest. We agreed to work together on the text of a bilateral agreement. I hope we will sign it in the coming months after finalizing it. I am happy that we are restarting the highly important dialogue and work with Hungary in healthcare,” Avanesyan said.

The minister pointed out the enhancement of Armenian-Hungarian cooperation in pharmaceutics, education and health insurance sectors. “Hungarian pharmaceutical production is very well known in Armenia, and we attach importance to the development of our relations in this sector. We agreed to work around an exchange program for medical university students and specialists in Hungary. Hungary also has a very important system in terms of providing scholarships to foreign students, thus I attach importance for Armenia to have access to this as well. In addition, in terms of introducing an insurance system, studying the experience of European countries is highly important and interesting for us. I have to say, we outlined quite similar directions which we plan to place at the foundation of our system. This works in Hungary. They have a stable and good health insurance system,” Avanesyan said.