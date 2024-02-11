Armenian Embassy in Greece hosts Army Day reception

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Embassy in Greece on February 9 hosted a reception on the occasion of the 32nd anniversary of the establishment of the Armed Forces of Armenia.

In his remarks, Ambassador of Armenia to Greece Tigran Mkrtchyan underscored that the Armenian military’s modernization and reformation are unavoidable. He said that the purpose of the military reforms is to ensure the security of Armenia. The Ambassador attached great importance to the defense cooperation with Greece and Cyprus because “Armenia needs reliable partners,” the embassy said in a press release.

Lieutenant Colonel Armen Mirzabekyan, the Armenian Ministry of Defense representative in Greece and Cyprus, also delivered remarks at the event. Noting the inevitability of military reforms in the context of current security developments, the military official attached importance to international cooperation, including in the Armenia-Greece and Armenia-Greece-Cyprus formats. Mirzabekyan underscored the presence of Armenian cadets in Greek military academies in the context of their mission in the Armenian military reforms.