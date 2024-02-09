Armenian Foreign Minister, OPCW Director General discuss partnership

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on February 8 in The Hague met with Fernando Arias, the Director General of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to discuss partnership.

The Armenian Foreign Minister “emphasized the importance attached by Armenia to the commitments stipulated in the Chemical Weapons Convention, which has been reflected, among others, in the legislative reforms undertaken in the country since Armenia joined the document,” the foreign ministry said in a readout.

Director General Fernando Arias presented the existing challenges facing the organization in the conditions of the latest developments, including in the context of implementing the mandate defined by the convention.

Views were exchanged around the continuous efforts of the OPCW and member states in the direction of disarmament and non-proliferation in the changing world.