Yerevan to host 2027 Francophonie Sports and Cultural Games

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. The Standing Council of Francophonie has unanimously decided to grant Yerevan the right to host the 2027 Francophonie Sports and Cultural Games, Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister's Office Arayik Harutyunyan wrote on social media.

"More than fifty delegations, with around four thousand participants, are expected to gather in the capital of Armenia," said Harutyunyan.