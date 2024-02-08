Four candidates running for Russian president

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Four candidates will be on the ballot for Russian president, Central Election Commission (CEC) Chairperson Ella Pamfilova told a meeting of the commission, Tass reports.

The CEC has registered four presidential candidates - Leonid Slutsky of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), Vladislav Davankov of New People, Nikolay Kharitonov of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation and incumbent Russian President Vladimir Putin, running for a fifth term as an independent.