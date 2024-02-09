Gegharkunik Governor receives French Ambassador to Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS.

The Governor of Armenia's Gegharkunik province Karen Sargsyan on Thursday met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the French Republic to Armenia, Olivier Decottignies and First Counselor at the French Embassy in Armenia, Christoph Katsakhyan.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues aimed at deepening and enhancing the ongoing cooperation in the security, economic, health, educational and cultural spheres.

At the outset of the meeting, Karen Sargsyan presented to the Ambassador the frameworks, results, and upcoming tasks of the cooperation programs established between Gegharkunik region and the Isère Department of the French Republic.

He noted that thanks to the efforts of both parties numerous and diverse programs had been implemented over the years in the fields of education, culture, tourism and healthcare. Karen Sargsyan noted that the long-term cooperation has evolved into a strong friendship.

“France has demonstrated its sincere friendship and assistance to the population of Gegharkunik, Republic of Armenia, not only during times of peace but also amidst external threats and difficult days we have faced in recent years, for which we express our heartfelt gratitude.

Now the same cooperation, assistance, friendly and sincere attitude continues,’’ said Sargsyan.

In his turn, Olivier Decottignies highly appreciated the results of the Gegharkunik-Isère cooperation and the unbreakable friendship achieved, emphasizing the further expansion of economic and cultural ties and the implementation of new projects.

"We are ready to cooperate in the fields of culture, education, healthcare, agriculture, urban development and other areas, to provide support in many vital projects, especially pertaining to the strengthening and development of border settlements," said the Ambassador.

The governor also presented the programs of the Armenian government that have been implemented and those that are yet to be implemented in the Gegharkunik region.