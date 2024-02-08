Armenia permanent population grows

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s permanent population stood at 2,990,900 as of January 1, 2024, which is an increase by 53,4 thousand compared to the same period of 2023, according to official data released by the Statistical Committee.

According to preliminary data, by January 1, 2024, 41,4 thousand people registered in the state population registry (including forcibly displaced persons of NK). Whereas the natural population growth in 2023 comprised 12,000.

Yerevan’s population is 1,104,200 (increase by 15,6 thousand).

The most populated province is Kotayk with 278,000 people, followed by Armavir (259,4 thousand), Ararat (255,8 thousand), Shirak (237,9 thousand), Lori (225,3 thousand), Gegharkunik (213,2 thousand), Aragatsotn (131,5 thousand), Syunik (119,5 thousand), Tavush (117,1 thousand) and Vayots Dzor (49 thousand).





