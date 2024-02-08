Armenian Embassy in Russia hosts Army Day reception

MOSCOW, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Ambassador to Russia Vagharshak Harutyunyan has hosted an official reception at the embassy in Moscow marking the 32nd anniversary of the foundation of the Armenian Armed Forces.

Officials from the Russian foreign ministry, defense ministry, foreign diplomats, members of the Armenian community and Armenian church clergy attended the event.

In his remarks, Ambassador Harutyunyan said that “a strong and combat-ready army is one of the most important factors guaranteeing the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of the Republic of Armenia.” He attached importance to the continual reforms in the military in the current regional conditions. The Ambassador underscored Russia’s role in the formation of the Armenian Armed Forces and also spoke about the Armenian-Russian cooperation in the defense sector.