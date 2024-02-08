World leaders react to King Charles III cancer diagnosis

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. UK’s King Charles has been diagnosed with a 'form of cancer' and will postpone public engagements to undergo treatment, Buckingham Palace said on Monday, but added he remained 'wholly positive' about the scare less than 18 months into his reign.

Several world leaders expressed their best wishes and hopes for the king to make a speedy recovery.

Charles, 75, who became king in September 2022 following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth, has begun a series of treatments, the palace said, adding he was looking forward to returning to fulltime duties as soon as possible.

The cancer revelation comes after Charles spent three nights in hospital last month where he underwent a corrective procedure for a benign enlarged prostate, Reuters reports.

The palace said a separate issue of concern had been spotted during that hospital stay, but did not given any further details beyond saying tests had revealed the king had a "form of cancer".

"No further details are being shared at this stage, except to confirm that his majesty does not have prostate cancer," the palace said.

UK PM Rishi Sunak sent his best wishes to the King on X. "I have no doubt he'll be back to full strength in no time and I know the whole country will be wishing him well," he said.

The leaders of Australia and Canada, where Charles is also head of state, expressed their best wishes and hopes for the king to make a speedy recovery, while U.S. President Joe Biden said he was concerned by the news and planned to call Charles later.

"Navigating a cancer diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship takes hope and absolute courage," Biden said. "Jill and I join the people of the United Kingdom in praying that His Majesty experiences a swift and full recovery."

French President Emmanuel Macron also sent best wishes to the King on X.

The monarch told his immediate family personally about his cancer diagnosis, and Prince Harry, his younger son, will travel to the UK to see him in the coming days, Reuters cited a source close to the Duke of Sussex as saying.