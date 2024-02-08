UN chief appoints independent review panel to assess UNRWA

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. The Secretary-General, in consultation with UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini, has appointed an independent Review Group to assess whether the Agency is doing everything within its power to ensure neutrality and to respond to allegations of serious breaches when they are made.

According to a statement by his Spokesperson, the review will be led by Catherine Colonna, the former Minister of Foreign Affairs of France, who will work with three research organizations: the Raoul Wallenberg Institute in Sweden, the Chr. Michelsen Institute in Norway, and the Danish Institute for Human Rights.

Work will begin on 14 February and an interim report is expected to be submitted to the Secretary-General in late March. The final report, which will be made public, is expected to be completed by late April.

This review is in response to a request made by UNRWA Commissioner-General Lazzarini earlier this year.